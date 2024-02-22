US President Biden calls Vladimir Putin ‘crazy SOB’, Kremlin hits back with 'attempting to look like Hollywood cowboy'
Russian President and former KGB boss Vladimir Putin drew international attention after his fiercest critic Alexei Navalny was declared dead by Russian authorities, following a mysterious prison change.
US President Joe Biden had during a recent fundraiser event in San Francisco called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy Son of a Bitch", drawing the ire of Kremlin who in-turn accused the US President of debasing himself and disgracing his country.
