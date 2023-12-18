Car rams into US President Joe Biden's motorcade| Watch Video
During President Biden's departure from his campaign headquarters, a car hit a Secret Service vehicle, prompting agents to surround the car with weapons drawn.
A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden's motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.
Biden paused and looked over toward the sound, surprised, before he was ushered into the vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.
The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.
