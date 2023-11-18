Pointing to his phone, US President Joe Biden showed a picture to Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders met in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this week. “Do you know this young man?" Biden asked Xi, to which, the China President replied: “Oh yes...this was 38 years ago."

The photo showed Xi Jinping in his younger days, standing with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. The image was reportedly captured during Jinping's first visit to the US in 1985. San Francisco was the first stop of Xi's trip.

At that time, Xi, in his early thirties, was a county leader of Zhengding in China's northern province of Hebei, China-based Xinhua news reported.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying shared the image of of Xi Jinping on X and said, "At the welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the US, President Xi noted that his first visit to the US in 1985 started from San Francisco, which formed his first impression of this country."

"Today he still keeps a photo of him in front of the Golden Gate Bridge," the caption added.