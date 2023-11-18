Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Younger Xi Jinping in Joe Biden's phone: Two leaders share nostalgic moment with 38-year-old photo

Younger Xi Jinping in Joe Biden's phone: Two leaders share nostalgic moment with 38-year-old photo

Livemint

Chinese President Xi Jinping shared a nostalgic moment with US President Joe Biden as they looked at a photo of Xi in front of the Golden Gate Bridge from his first visit to the US in 1985.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L); Old photo of Xi Jinping (R)

Pointing to his phone, US President Joe Biden showed a picture to Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders met in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this week. “Do you know this young man?" Biden asked Xi, to which, the China President replied: “Oh yes...this was 38 years ago."

The photo showed Xi Jinping in his younger days, standing with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. The image was reportedly captured during Jinping's first visit to the US in 1985. San Francisco was the first stop of Xi's trip.

At that time, Xi, in his early thirties, was a county leader of Zhengding in China's northern province of Hebei, China-based Xinhua news reported.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying shared the image of of Xi Jinping on X and said, "At the welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the US, President Xi noted that his first visit to the US in 1985 started from San Francisco, which formed his first impression of this country."

ALSO READ: Xi Jinping-Joe Biden meeting: 7 key takeaways from US-China strategic dialogue amid global tensions

"Today he still keeps a photo of him in front of the Golden Gate Bridge," the caption added.

In another tweet, Chunying shared an image of Biden and Xi laughing and sharing the nostalgic moment as the US President held a phone in his hand.

"Pointing to a photo in his phone with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, President Biden asked President Xi, “Do you know this young man?" “Oh yes," said President Xi, “this was 38 years ago."," Hua Chunying tweeted.

"You haven't changed a bit!" Biden reportedly said as the two leader broke into a cheerful laughter.

According to Xinhua news agency, the incident happened at the entrance of a banquet hall of Filoli Estate.

Xi Jinping was on a visit to San Francisco from November 14 to November 17 to attend a China-US summit and the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

