Us President Joe Biden on Friday morning delivered a rare Oval speech amid Israel and Hamas war.

President Biden appealed to Americans for the US support in the wars in Ukraine and Israel.

He compared Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin and added he would send billions of dollars of aid packages to Ukraine and Israel.

Biden pledged unwavering support for Israel's security, "today and always," while adding that the world "can't ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians" in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The remarks have come a day after Biden travelled to Tel Aviv and brokered a Gaza aid agreement between Egypt and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will allow aid to enter Gaza via Egypt, but it will not let supplies enter the enclave from its own territory until Hamas releases all hostages.

Biden drew a distinction between ordinary Palestinians and Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza. He linked the current war in Gaza to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin "both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy."

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas' deadly incursion. Roughly 200 others were abducted. The Israeli military said Thursday it had notified the families of 203 captives.

More than 1 million Palestinians, about half of Gaza's population, have fled their homes in the north since Israel told them to evacuate, crowding into UN-run schools-turned-shelters or the homes of relatives.

Israel had previously said it would let nothing into Gaza until Hamas freed the hostages taken from Israel.

Yesterday, the Israeli military said it killed a top Palestinian militant in Rafah and hit hundreds of targets across Gaza.

Six Palestinians were killed, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, and the Israeli military said the strike killed militants and resulted in 10 Israeli officers being wounded. More than 74 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the war started.

