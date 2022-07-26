US President Joe Biden expects to speak with Xi Jinping this week

US President Joe Biden expects to speak with Xi Jinping this week2 min read . 06:16 AM IST
Earlier last week, Chinese President Jinping sent a message to the US President of sympathy to Biden, wishing him a prompt recovery after acquiring COVID-19.
United States President Joe Biden on 26 July said that he expects to have a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week.
Though the US President couldn't confirm about the the date, he told the reporters that he will let the media know about the conversation once it is set up.
Earlier last week, Chinese President Jinping sent a message to the US President of sympathy to Biden, wishing him a prompt recovery after acquiring the novel coronavirus, media reported. It was later confirmed by the White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby.
Joe Biden tested COVID-19 positive on 21 July and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is currently working from his residence and will continue to do so for at least five days or until he receives a negative test, the White House said.
The US President is likely infected by highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5.
"Our preliminary sequencing results have returned. The President's causative agent is most likely the BA5 variant. This is the SARS-CoV-2 variant which is responsible for 75-80 per cent of infections in the United States at this time," said President Biden's physician Dr Kevin O'Connor in a memo.
Ahead of the announcement on the nation's GDP on Thursday, Biden said that in his view the United States will not experience a recession.
"We're not going to be in a recession, in my view," said US President Joe Biden, further adding, "the unemployment rate is still one of the lowest we've had in history. It's in the 3.6 per cent area. We still find ourselves with people investing."
"My hope is we go from this rapid growth to steady growth, so we'll see some coming down. God willing, I don't think we're going to see a recession," Biden added.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on 24 July said that US economic growth is slowing and she acknowledged the risk of a recession. The US gross domestic product (GDP) shrunk at 1.6 per cent annual rate in the first quarter.
According to US data, published last week, suggested that the labour market was softening with new claims for unemployment benefits hitting their highest point in eight months.
With ANI inputs.
