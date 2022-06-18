Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US President Joe Biden falls off bike, says 'I'm good'. Video here

US President Joe Biden falls off bike, says ‘I’m good'. Video here

US President Joe Biden falls to the ground after riding up to members of the public during a bike ride 
2 min read . 09:14 PM ISTAgencies

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail

US President Joe Biden on Saturday fell when he was trying to get off his bike after coming to a stop to meet with a group of onlookers at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware.

He was, however, unhurt. “I'm good," he told reporters after US Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.

Following this, a White House official also confirmed that the president was fine, didn’t require medical attention and looked forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. 

Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

As the oldest US president, Biden's health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.

In November 2020, shortly after his election but before taking office, Biden broke a foot while playing with his pet German shepherds.

But a year later, in November 2021, his doctor gave Biden a clean bill of health, describing him as "healthy" and "vigorous."

Taking a few questions from reporters on Saturday, Biden said he was "in the process of making up my mind" about easing some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods in order to soften inflationary pressures.

He said he would be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.

And asked if he was satisfied with progress on gun legislation -- after mass shootings in Texas and New York brought new demands for action -- Biden said only that he was happy with action by his home state of Delaware, which passed a ban on assault-style weapons.

