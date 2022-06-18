US President Joe Biden falls off bike, says ‘I’m good'. Video here

As the oldest US president, Biden's health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.
In November 2020, shortly after his election but before taking office, Biden broke a foot while playing with his pet German shepherds.
But a year later, in November 2021, his doctor gave Biden a clean bill of health, describing him as "healthy" and "vigorous."
Taking a few questions from reporters on Saturday, Biden said he was "in the process of making up my mind" about easing some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods in order to soften inflationary pressures.
He said he would be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.
And asked if he was satisfied with progress on gun legislation -- after mass shootings in Texas and New York brought new demands for action -- Biden said only that he was happy with action by his home state of Delaware, which passed a ban on assault-style weapons.
