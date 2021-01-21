US President Joe Biden's first tweet says...

Washington: In his first tweet after taking an oath of the office to become the nation's 46th commander in chief, US President Joe Biden said that there is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises America is facing.

"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families," Biden tweeted from the @POTUS account.

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.

The account's bio reads: "46th President of the United States, husband to @FLOTUS, proud dad and pop".

The time to move forward is now. pic.twitter.com/IrUUu0bxGO — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

"Now the real work begins, folks. Follow along at@POTUS as we build back better," Biden tweeted from his personal account after the inauguration.

Now the real work begins, folks. Follow along at @POTUS as we build back better.

Earlier today, Twitter officially turned over the institutional White House accounts to the Biden administration.

President Biden will now have access to the @POTUS account and Vice President Harris will have @VP.

Biden took the oath of office on Wednesday. He was sworn in by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

President Biden offered a forewarning during his inaugural address. He also talked about the importance of unifying the country, saying "my whole soul is in this."

"Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation," he said.

Kamala Harris made history as she was sworn in as the first woman, first Black and first Asian American Vice President of the United States. "Ready to serve," Kamala Harris said soon after she was sworn-in as America’s first woman Vice President.

"Ready to serve," she tweeted from her official Twitter account soon after the inauguration.

Ready to serve.

"For the people—always," Harris tweeted from her personal account before the inauguration.

"I’m here today because of the women who came before me," she said in another tweet along with a video which featured a number of Black women, including her Tamil mother.

Harris took over the office of the US Vice President from 61-year-old Mike Pence. Biden succeeded Donald Trump, 74.

