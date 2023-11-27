Biden ignored warning on 'Hamas beheading babies' claim in Israel-Gaza war: Report
US President Joe Biden had ignored a White House staffer's warning to avoid mentioning that he had seen images of Hamas fighters beheading Israeli children.
A Qatar-US-Egypt mediated deal has ensured a four-day pause in the seven week war Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has waged on Palestine's Gaza, killing more than 20,031 Palestinians. As the pause goes through its final 24 hours on Monday, before Israeli Defense Forces unleash their monstrosity over Gaza's civilians, a report by the Washington Post has suggested that US President Joe Biden had ignored a White House staffer's warning to avid mentioning that he had seen images of Hamas fighters beheading Israeli children.