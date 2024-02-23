United States President Joe Biden on Friday announced nearly 500 new sanctions against Russia over its continued invasion of Ukraine and in response to the custodial death of Vladimir Putin's vocal critic Alexei Navalny.

Also Read: Elon Musk stirs Ukraine pot again, says US should use funds for infra projects instead

The sanctions will target people linked to Navalny's imprisonment and Russia's war machine, said President Joe Biden on Friday. The fresh tranche of curbs against Russia has come on the second anniversary of the Ukraine invasion and has been described by the Treasury Department as the largest single tranche since the start of the war.

Also Read: ‘India thinks US is weak, so strategically remains aligned with Russia’: Nikki Haley

Apart from targetting individuals linked to Navalny's imprisonment, Washington's fresh set of sanctions on the Kremlin is likely to focus on its financial sector, defence industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents, said Joe Biden.

"They will ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home," Biden said in a statement.

Also Read: 'President Joe Biden is not running the United States... just a facade', claims Russian President Vladimir Putin

"We are also imposing new export restrictions on nearly 100 entities for providing backdoor support for Russia's war machine," he said.

Biden attacks Putin on Navalny's death

Joe Biden on Friday declared that he considers Putin responsible for the death of Navalny, 47, who barely survived a 2020 poisoning he blamed on government agents. He had met privately in California with Navalny's widow and daughter, Biden said on Thursday.

Also Read: Putin says war with Russia is ‘nonsense’, if US goes to war then it would be ‘completely different’

After meeting with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya, Biden said that Navalny was “a man of incredible courage." The death of Putin's opponent has sparked global criticism with many European governments summoning Russian diplomats to protest the death of Navalny. Moreover, Britain has imposed sanctions on six officials at the remote Siberian penal colony where he died.

Biden urges Congress to fund new military aid to Ukraine

During the announcement of new sanctions, Biden also made a new plea for Congress to fund new military aid to Ukraine. The appeal was made after the US military support to Ukraine dried up due to a political impasse in Congress, with Russia recently scoring a key battlefield gain.

Despite the war with Ukraine, the Russian economy is likely to grow this year, even though at a lower scale as the country adapts and relies on trade with non-Western partners, especially China.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!