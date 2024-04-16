US President Joe Biden, Jill Biden release tax return, showing $620,000 in income; As Donald Trump refrains
US Elections: The Bidens earned $619,976 in 2023, most of which was derived from the president's $400,000 salary and Jill Biden's $85,985 compensation for her teaching job at a college in nearby Virginia.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden publicly released their 2023 tax return on Monday, carrying on a tradition of transparency temporarily interrupted under predecessor Donald Trump.
