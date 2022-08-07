Unfortunately, Biden caught a rare rebound case of Covid-19 on July 30, forcing him to isolate again, occasionally giving speeches from a White House balcony, such as when he marked the killing of an al-Qaida leader or a strong jobs report, the report said. The United States president continued to test positive until Saturday, when he received his first negative result. While the president was isolating in the White House residence, the first lady Jill Biden remained in Delaware, according to AP report.

