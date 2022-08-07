United States President Joe Biden on Sunday left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the coronavirus last month, as per reports
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Following his recent Covid-19 isolation, United States President Joe Biden on Sunday reportedly left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the Covid-19 virus last month, as per reports.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Following his recent Covid-19 isolation, United States President Joe Biden on Sunday reportedly left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the Covid-19 virus last month, as per reports.
According to PTI report citing AP, the United States President Joe Biden had tested negative Saturday, clearing the way to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case of the virus. The White House physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, had said in his last update that Biden, “in an abundance of caution," would continue his “strict isolation measures" pending a second negative test, the report said.
According to PTI report citing AP, the United States President Joe Biden had tested negative Saturday, clearing the way to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case of the virus. The White House physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, had said in his last update that Biden, “in an abundance of caution," would continue his “strict isolation measures" pending a second negative test, the report said.
Notably, the White House on Sunday did not say whether the US president had a second negative test and had not provided a new report from O'Connor since midday Saturday. “I'm feeling great," Biden said before boarding Marine One outside the White House, according to the AP report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the White House on Sunday did not say whether the US president had a second negative test and had not provided a new report from O'Connor since midday Saturday. “I'm feeling great," Biden said before boarding Marine One outside the White House, according to the AP report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The United States president tested Covid-19 positive on July 21, and reportedly began taking the anti-viral medication Paxlovid, which is intended to decrease the likelihood of serious illness from the virus. According to his doctor, Biden's vital signs remained normal throughout his infection, but he his symptoms included a runny nose, cough, sore throat and body aches, the report said.
The United States president tested Covid-19 positive on July 21, and reportedly began taking the anti-viral medication Paxlovid, which is intended to decrease the likelihood of serious illness from the virus. According to his doctor, Biden's vital signs remained normal throughout his infection, but he his symptoms included a runny nose, cough, sore throat and body aches, the report said.
After isolating for several days, Biden tested negative on July 26 and July 27, when he gave a speech in the Rose Garden, telling Americans they can “live without fear" of the virus if they get booster shots, test themselves for the virus if they become sick and seek out treatments, according to the AP report.
After isolating for several days, Biden tested negative on July 26 and July 27, when he gave a speech in the Rose Garden, telling Americans they can “live without fear" of the virus if they get booster shots, test themselves for the virus if they become sick and seek out treatments, according to the AP report.
Unfortunately, Biden caught a rare rebound case of Covid-19 on July 30, forcing him to isolate again, occasionally giving speeches from a White House balcony, such as when he marked the killing of an al-Qaida leader or a strong jobs report, the report said. The United States president continued to test positive until Saturday, when he received his first negative result. While the president was isolating in the White House residence, the first lady Jill Biden remained in Delaware, according to AP report.
Unfortunately, Biden caught a rare rebound case of Covid-19 on July 30, forcing him to isolate again, occasionally giving speeches from a White House balcony, such as when he marked the killing of an al-Qaida leader or a strong jobs report, the report said. The United States president continued to test positive until Saturday, when he received his first negative result. While the president was isolating in the White House residence, the first lady Jill Biden remained in Delaware, according to AP report.