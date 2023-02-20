US President Joe Biden makes surprise trip to Kyiv as Ukraine-Russia war turns 1
He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital on his first visit to the country since the start of the conflict.
US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Monday - his first visit to the country since war broke out nearly a year ago. The gesture of solidarity came mere days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×