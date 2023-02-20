US President Joe Biden makes surprise trip to Kyiv as Ukraine-Russia war turns 1

US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Monday - his first visit to the country since war broke out nearly a year ago. The gesture of solidarity came mere days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

As air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital, Biden met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced an additional half billion dollars in US assistance. Meanwhile the White House has also indicated that Biden would announce fresh sanctions against Moscow.

“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Biden said in a joint address with Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace. He also sought to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues.

View Full Image US President Joe Biden is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (AFP)

President Volodymyr Zelenksiy said he and Biden discussed long range weapons during the visit. He hailed the trip an ‘extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians’.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelensky posted on Telegram.

More to come…