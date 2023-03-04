US President Joe Biden, no fan of British monarchy, unlikely to attend King Charles’ coronation2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 06:05 AM IST
Then US President Dwight Eisenhower did not attend the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953.
US President Joe Biden is unlikely to attend the coronation of King Charles III, according to White House officials. The coronation ceremony will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, and formal invitations will be sent out in April.
