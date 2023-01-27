US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari for appointment to the rank of Air Force brigadier general, according to the US Defense Department. According to the department, the Senate, which approves all top civilian and military appointments, must ratify the nominee before it can become official.

The statement from US Defense Department read, “Air Force Col. Raja J Chari for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Chari is currently serving as the Crew-3 commander and astronaut, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Johnson Space Center, Texas."

In the past, Chari was one of the four astronauts aboard the SpaceX spacecraft that successfully docked with the orbiting lab in May of the previous year.

The Crew Dragon and Crew-3 missions were both under Chari's command. From takeoff until landing, he was in charge of the entire operation.

He also worked as a flight engineer on the space station during Expedition 66. Chari, who was chosen as a NASA astronaut candidate in 2017, completed his maiden space mission with this mission.

NASA astronauts Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron along with European Space Agency's (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer completed NASA's the third long-duration commercial crew mission to the International Space Station and returned to Earth in a parachute-assisted splashdown into the Gulf of Mexico in Florida, US at 12:43 am EDT

Although he was born in Milwaukee, he still considers Cedar Falls, Iowa, to be his hometown. He enters the expedition with a wealth of expertise as a test pilot and is a colonel in the US Air Force. Throughout his career, he has flown for more than 2,500 hours.

He graduated with a bachelor's in Astronautical Engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado and a master's in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He earned degrees from the US Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, as well as the US Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Maryland.

