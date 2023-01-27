Joe Biden nominates Indian-American astronaut Raji Chari for US Air Force Brigadier General post2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari has been nominated by United States President Joe Biden for the appointment to the grade of Air Force brigadier general
US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari for appointment to the rank of Air Force brigadier general, according to the US Defense Department. According to the department, the Senate, which approves all top civilian and military appointments, must ratify the nominee before it can become official.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×