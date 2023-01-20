US President Joe Biden on classified docs issue: 'There's no there there'

While mentioning the classified documents discovery during his California tour, US President Joe Biden, on Thursday, said there was "no there there".
"We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place.We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department. I think you're going to find there's nothing there" added Joe Biden.
He also assured the public of his full cooperation in the investigation process and is looking forward to its quick resolution.
Notably, Joe Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records at his former office and personal residence on four different occasions, stated the White House.
The four occasions included documents recovered at the offices of the Penn Biden Centre in Washington on November 2, documents found in the garage of the president's Wilmington home on 20 December, and in the president's home library on November 11 and 12.
In a time when everyone is questioning the mishandling of the classified document discovery case by the US President, Joe Biden said he had “no regrets" about his handling of the issue. He also remained confident that the investigation would find no wrongdoing.
He also criticised the public and said that the American people didn't understand the controversy. Joe Biden said there are many more important issues like the storm in California,etc to discuss about but the issue of classified documents is being raised every now and then.He also added that he is moving ahead with the procedure as per the lawyers' suggestions.
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Robert Hur as the special counsel to lead the Justice Department's inquiry into the documents. Robert Hur had also served as the former former Maryland US attorney.
A special counsel was also appointed to investigate the classified documents discovered at former President Donald Trump's home. There were also many questions raised on his involvement in deliberately misleading the government to seek their return.
