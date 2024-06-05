US President Joe Biden open to military action if China invades Taiwan
Biden said he had communicated to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States would not seek independence for Taiwan, which was in line with Washington's long-standing agreement with Beijing. However, he affirmed that the US would continue to support Taiwan's defence capabilities.
US President Joe Biden has not ruled out the possibility of using American military force to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. In an interview published on Tuesday in Time magazine, Biden made clear his position on Taiwan's defence, emphasising the distinction between different types of military deployment as per an ANI report.