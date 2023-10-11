US President Joe Biden pledges military support for Israel amid Hamas attack, raising questions about aid for Ukraine
Israel-Hamas war: Joe Biden administration officials insist Washington can absolutely do both, ramp up defense aid to Israel without jeopardizing aid for Ukraine, but acknowledge there will be challenges
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden pledged to bolster military support for Israel following an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants that has killed more than 1,000 Israelis and prompted an intense retaliation against the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message