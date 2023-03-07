US President Joe Biden's administration sued by a bank; Here's why2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 01:08 PM IST
- The Biden administration has paused the federal student loan payments for roughly 43.5 million borrowers since March 2020
A bank in America has sued US President Joe Biden's administration and the issue is related to student loans. According to media report, SoFi Bank and SoFi Lending Corp, a student-loan refinancing company filed a complaint against the US Education Department after the President extended the student-loan payment pause.
