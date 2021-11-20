US President Joe Biden’s doctors say he’s ‘healthy’ but suffers stiff gait

She said the administration is “going beyond" past precedent in providing information about Biden’s health. The memo from O’Conner was significantly more detailed than similar information provided by the Trump White House about the president’s health, offering granular details, including that the president’s colonoscopy revealed a 3mm polyp that doctors believe is benign. It was removed and results of a histology to evaluate the polyp will be completed in the coming days, O’Connor wrote.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}