US President Joe Biden signs legislation ending Covid national emergency
Covid-19 virus was declared a national emergency by former US President Donald Trump in March, 2022
US President Joe Biden has signed the legislation that seeks to end the national emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Biden had earlier opposed the bill brought in by the House Republicans but had said he won't veto it.
A release by the White House on the matter read "On Monday, April 10, 2023, the President signed into law: HJRes 7, which terminates the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic"
The move to rescind the emergency response to the Covid-19 virus also means the end of the Title 42 migration policy, which allows for the deportation of people who cross the US-Mexico border illegally.
The Covid-19 virus was declared a public health emergency by the health secretary of the Trump administration on 31 January 2020, whereas former US President Donald Trump declared it a national emergency in March of that year. President Joe Biden has broadened the use of emergency powers since he took office in January 2021.
The national emergency response to covid has allowed the U.S. government to fight the virus while supporting the country's economic, health, and social systems. According to a report in the Washington Post, millions of people will also lose their Medicaid coverage, with as many as 5 US states already dropping people from the Medicaid rolls and more states expected to follow suit soon.
In February, the US House of Representatives passed the controversial legislation introduced by Rep. Paul Gosar with 229 votes in favor and 197 against. Later last month, the Senate gave final approval to the bill, with 68 senators, including half of the Democrats, voting in favor of the bill and 23 voting against it.
As per US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1.13 million Americans have lost their lives to Covid-19 since the pandemic began more than 3 years ago.
The Biden administration has been trying to return to normal procedures since it became clear that Congress would move to end the national emergency. Reportedly, several key members of the administration's Covid-19 response team are also expected to leave soon.
(With inputs from agencies)
