US President Joe Biden appeared to stumble and fall on Wednesday as he climbed the stairs to board Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland.

In a viral video, President Biden can be seen tripping near the top of the staircase. The 80-year-old president then catches himself before turning and waving and then boarding the aircraft.

Biden is the oldest US President. Last year he fell off his bike while cycling in Delaware. Two years ago, Biden tripped and fell three times on the same steps in Maryland.

President Biden visited Warsaw this week and he also made a surprise trip to war-hit Kyiv, Ukraine. The US President made his first trip to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began nearly one year ago.

The US President returned to Washington on Wednesday. In his four-day visit, Biden reassured allies that US support in fending off Russia isn’t at risk of waning.

At present, he is to shore up partnerships with allies on NATO's perilous eastern flank.

Biden met Wednesday with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, the nations in the easternmost parts of the NATO alliance that came together in response to Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. They include Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

“You’re the frontlines of our collective defense," Biden told them. “And you know, better than anyone, what’s at stake in this conflict. Not just for Ukraine, but for the freedom of democracies throughout Europe and around the world".

Further, Biden criticised Russia's suspension of a key nuclear treaty but stressed there was no indication Moscow was moving closer to actually using an atomic weapon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced the suspension of Moscow's participation in the New START arms treaty during a state of the nation address -- a decision that was approved by Russian lawmakers on Wednesday.

The 2010 deal, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the two rival nuclear powers, commits them to limit their stockpile of nuclear warheads.

Putin's treaty announcement was met with widespread international condemnation, though Russia's foreign ministry later said Moscow would continue to comply with the treaty's restrictions in a "responsible" way until it expires in February 2026.