'I will not bow down': US President Joe Biden tells Russia's Vladimir Putin at State of the Union address 2024
US President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address looking to sharpen contrast with Donald Trump, assuage voter concerns about his age
US President Joe Biden on Friday morning (IST) delivered his third State of the Union address as he faced an array of challenges such as stressed US economy, handling of the Isarel-Hamas war, and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message