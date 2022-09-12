OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  US President Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Listen to this article

US President Joe Biden will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September. “This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19," a White House statement stated on Sunday.

“He will be accompanied by the First Lady," it said.

Earlier, the White House had announced that Biden would travel to New York on September 18 and attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 19 and 20. The White House has not announced when Biden will now be addressing the UN General Assembly.

It is worth noting that days ago, US President Joe Biden had already announced that he would be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

