US President Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 09:54 AM IST
US President Joe Biden will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September. “This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19," a White House statement stated on Sunday.