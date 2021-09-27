OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US President Joe Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot
Listen to this article

WASHINGTON: - U.S. President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot later on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

Biden will also deliver remarks when he gets the shot at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), it added.

The 78-year-old leader, who is encouraging the boosters as a new tool against the coronavirus pandemic, will "receive a Covid-19 booster shot in line with" US government health authorities' guidelines, the White House said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout