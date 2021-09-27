Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US President Joe Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

US President Joe Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

US President Joe Biden.
1 min read . 09:06 PM IST Agencies

Biden will also deliver remarks when he gets the shot at 1 p.m. ET, it added

WASHINGTON: - U.S. President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot later on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

Biden will also deliver remarks when he gets the shot at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), it added.

The 78-year-old leader, who is encouraging the boosters as a new tool against the coronavirus pandemic, will "receive a Covid-19 booster shot in line with" US government health authorities' guidelines, the White House said.

