US President Joe Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

US President Joe Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot1 min read . 09:06 PM IST
Biden will also deliver remarks when he gets the shot at 1 p.m. ET, it added
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Biden will also deliver remarks when he gets the shot at 1 p.m. ET, it added
WASHINGTON: - U.S. President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot later on Monday, the White House said in a statement.
WASHINGTON: - U.S. President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot later on Monday, the White House said in a statement.
Biden will also deliver remarks when he gets the shot at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), it added.
Biden will also deliver remarks when he gets the shot at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), it added.
The 78-year-old leader, who is encouraging the boosters as a new tool against the coronavirus pandemic, will "receive a Covid-19 booster shot in line with" US government health authorities' guidelines, the White House said.
The 78-year-old leader, who is encouraging the boosters as a new tool against the coronavirus pandemic, will "receive a Covid-19 booster shot in line with" US government health authorities' guidelines, the White House said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!