US President Joe Biden to get roasted by White House media elites: Report

US President Joe Biden to get roasted by White House media elites: Report1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 02:33 AM IST
Strict Covid testing, frequent use of masks and a diminished attendance resulted in a relatively low-key affair in 2022. However, Saturday's event is 'completely sold out'.
United States' President Joe Biden will find himself the butt of jokes and hit back with his own on Saturday at White House Correspondents Association dinner when political and media elites observe their annual truce.
