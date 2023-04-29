Home / News / World /  US President Joe Biden to get roasted by White House media elites: Report
Back

US President Joe Biden to get roasted by White House media elites: Report

1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 02:33 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from AFP )
File: US President Joe Biden laughs during the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (AFP)Premium
File: US President Joe Biden laughs during the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (AFP)

Strict Covid testing, frequent use of masks and a diminished attendance resulted in a relatively low-key affair in 2022. However, Saturday's event is 'completely sold out'.

United States' President Joe Biden will find himself the butt of jokes and hit back with his own on Saturday at White House Correspondents Association dinner when political and media elites observe their annual truce.

This is a US capital's social calendar landmark ritual, which takes place once again in the Hilton Hotel where Ronald Reagan was shot and nearly killed by John Hinckley Jr. in 1981 after he left from delivering a speech to trade unions.

It is to be known that the dinner institution had started to wither after it was first boycotted by Donald Trump, then shut down for Covid-19 altogether.

Strict Covid testing, frequent use of masks and a diminished attendance resulted in a relatively low-key affair in 2022. However, Saturday's event is 'completely sold out', AFP quoted White House Correspondents Association President Tamara Keith as saying.

Keith, a correspondent for NPR radio, said hundreds of people had been turned away after tickets ran out.

"It's post-Covid. People last year were pretty nervous about going into a ballroom with 2,600 people in it, and this year, they are climbing over each other to get there," she told The Hill.

Other guests include Vice President Kamala Harris, who is joining Biden on stage in the same week that they declared their 2024 re-election bid.

The White House said that having both the president and vice president in attendance will restore a tradition last observed in 2016.

Hollywood figures, Washington politicians of all stripes and representatives of every media organization imaginable will cram inside Saturday.

As in previous years, a prominent comedian will perform, this time "Daily Show" correspondent Roy Wood Jr.

With agency inputs. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout