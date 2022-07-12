Biden to hold four-way virtual summit: US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the summit will focus on food security

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will participate in a four-way virtual summit with the leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and India during his Middle East trip this week, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sullivan told reporters that the summit will focus on food security.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.