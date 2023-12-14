comScore
Business News/ News / World/  US President Joe Biden to miss 26 January Republic Day parade in India
US President Joe Biden to miss 26 January Republic Day parade in India

US President Joe Biden will not travel to India next month for the Republic Day parade due to a 'tight political calendar', according to US officials. Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Australia PM Anthony Albanese is also likely to skip the event

US President Joe Biden (REUTERS)Premium
United States President Joe Biden had been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest for 26 January Republic Day parade. However, the US President will not travel to India next month owing to a “tight political calendar", US officials have said. 

The news comes a day after the House authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, with every Republican rallying behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.

The 221-212 party-line vote put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president: punishment for what the Constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanors," which can lead to removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.

According to media reports, there had been talks of a Quad meet in national capital Delhi, a day after Republic Day. The Quad meet would be attended by PM Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"President Biden is not going to India next month. The Quad will be rescheduled for later in the year," US media quoted a White House official. "It's too close to the State of the Union and the political calendar does not allow foreign travel at this time."

Notably, Joe Biden, who faces an impeachment inquiry, will also be busy with election campaign for US Presidential Polls 2024. Joe Biden's election campaign is scheduled to begin in full swing from January 2024. 

According to media reports, Joe Biden's reelection campaign enters full swing with the first Democratic primary to be held in New Hampshire on 23 January, followed by South Carolina on 3 February

Japan's Fumio Kishida is also facing political headwinds, having indicated that he will replace key members of his cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership over a scandal regarding political fundraising. 

Further, Australia has its own national day on 26 January, making it impossible for Prime Minister  Anthony Albanese to attend Republic Day celebrations on 26 January in India.

Published: 14 Dec 2023, 10:29 PM IST
