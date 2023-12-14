US President Joe Biden to miss 26 January Republic Day parade in India
US President Joe Biden will not travel to India next month for the Republic Day parade due to a 'tight political calendar', according to US officials. Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Australia PM Anthony Albanese is also likely to skip the event
United States President Joe Biden had been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest for 26 January Republic Day parade. However, the US President will not travel to India next month owing to a “tight political calendar", US officials have said.
