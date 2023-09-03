US President Joe Biden visits Hurricane Idalia hit Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis refuses to meet him1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 07:11 AM IST
STORM-IDALIA-BIDEN:With DeSantis absent, Biden surveys storm damage in Florida
US President Joe Biden surveyed the destruction from Hurricane Idalia and comforted the victims of the storm during his visit to Florida on Saturday. However, President Biden was not joined by senior Republican and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the trip.
