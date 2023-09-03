US President Joe Biden surveyed the destruction from Hurricane Idalia and comforted the victims of the storm during his visit to Florida on Saturday. However, President Biden was not joined by senior Republican and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the trip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, a spokesperson for DeSantis noted that the Florida governor had no plans to meet Biden. He said, "the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts."

Notably, President Biden had spoken to DeSantis many times this week and had also noted on Friday that the two leaders would meet each other in person.

However, on being asked if he was disappointed by DeSantis not meeting him, Biden said that the Florida governor may have had other reasons and he had helped plan the trip.

Speaking to reporters while standing outside a damaged house, Biden said, "No, I'm not disappointed. He may have had other reasons. ... But he did help us plan this…He sat with FEMA and decided where we should go, where would be the least disruption," Biden told reporters while standing in front of a damaged house.

President Biden, however, was joined by former Republican governor of Florida Senator Rick Scott. Scott thanked Biden for a 'great job' on the preparedness ahead of the storm and the federal disaster declaration.

Why did Florida governor not meet Joe Biden? DeSantis is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and is trailing behind former President Donald Trump in the opinion polls. Meanwhile, getting seen photographed alongside Joe Biden could be politically perilous for the Republican leader, noted Reuters.

However, the White House has said that DeSantis was made aware of President Biden's visit during a conversation on Thursday and the Republican governor did not raise concerns.

(With inputs from Reuters)