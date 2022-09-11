US President Joe Biden vows to protect democracy, thwart terror. Read here

US President Joe Biden vows to protect democracy, thwart terror. Read here2 min read . 11:03 PM IST
US President Joe Biden vowed to protect the democracy of America, while addressing a ceremony to commemorated the 21 anniversary of 9/11 attacks
While addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 21 anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, US President Joe Biden vowed to protect the democracy of America and said the US would not hesitate to use its military power against terrorist threats even though the Afghanistan war is over.
“We have an obligation, a duty, a responsibility, to defend, preserve and protect our democracy. The very democracy that guarantees the rights of freedom that those terrorists on 9/11 sought to bury in the burning fire and smoke and ash. That takes a commitment on the part of all of us," he said.
The President further added that Pentagon played the dual role of being a victim of terrorist attacks and also becoming a command center for America's response to defend and protect the American people.
US President also mentioned America's united response to the 11 September 2001 attack by Al Qaeda and vowed to "never give up" in the face of terrorist threats.
To pay tribute to those who died in the terrorist attack, Joe Biden laid a wreath at the military headquarters outside Washington, the spot where American Airlines Flight 77 crashed on the morning of the attack. The air crash took the lives of 184 people. First lady Jill Biden also participated in an observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.
He said, “It’s not enough to stand up for democracy once a year or every now and then. It’s something we have to do every single day. So this is a day not only to remember, but also a day for renewal and resolve for each and every American in our devotion to this country, to the principles it embodies, to our democracy."
In the unfortunate 9/11 terrorist attack, nearly 3000 people lost their lives. Al Qaeda hijackers flew planes into the New York's World Trade Center towers and into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, while a fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania.
The fourth plane missed the target as the passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 overcame the hijackers and the plane crashed in a field.
The anniversary comes a year after America pulled off its forces from Afghanistant ending the two decade old war in the country. The US led war was started to root out the al Qaeda militant group that carried out the 9/11 attacks after plotting them from Afghanistan.
However, the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan left the nation in the hands of Taliban.
(With inputs from agencies)
