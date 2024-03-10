US President Joe Biden's administration mulls sanctions on Chinese tech company CXMT amid semiconductor race
The Biden administration is weighing sanctions on several Chinese tech companies, including memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, in a fresh bid to restrain the Asian country’s development of advanced semiconductors.
