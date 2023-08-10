US President Joe Biden's Asia trip unlikely to include attendance at ASEAN summits3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 12:11 PM IST
US President Joe Biden may not attend summits with Southeast Asian leaders in Jakarta, raising concerns about US commitment to the region's counterbalance against China.
US President Joe Biden is not expected to participate in summits alongside Southeast Asian leaders scheduled to take place in Jakarta next month, Reuters reported citing sources.
