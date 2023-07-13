US President Joe Biden's Gaffe: Refers to Zelensky as 'Vladimir' during NATO meet | Watch2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST
President Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Zelensky as ‘Vladimir’ during the NATO summit in Lithuania, adding to his history of misstatements regarding Ukraine. Despite concerns about his mental acuity, Biden announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024.
During the annual NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, President Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "Vladimir," seemingly confusing him with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with whom the US and Ukraine have adversarial relations.
