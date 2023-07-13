During the annual NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, President Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "Vladimir," seemingly confusing him with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with whom the US and Ukraine have adversarial relations.

As reported by New York Post, this gaffe occurred just a day after Zelensky expressed frustration at Ukraine not receiving an invitation to join the North Atlantic alliance, only to retract his statement shortly afterwards.

“Vladimir and I … I shouldn’t be so familiar," Biden said during a press conference in the Lithuanian capital.

“Mr. Zelensky and I talked about the kind of guarantees we could make in the meantime when I was in Ukraine and when we met in other places," he corrected himself as he stood feet from the Ukrainian leader.

The official White House transcript, which typically highlights President Biden's misstatements, did not acknowledge this particular error and incorrectly states that the president said, "Volodymyr."

New York Post further noted that "Volodymyr" and "Vladimir" are different variations of the same name, both meaning "ruler of the world" or "ruler of peace." However, "Volodymyr" is the more commonly used version of the name in Ukraine. President Biden has previously made several misstatements regarding the war-torn former Soviet state.

In his 2022 State of the Union address, President Biden made a misstatement, referring to "Ukrainians" as "Iranians" when discussing President Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February of that year. Biden mistakenly stated, “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people."

Additionally, in the same year, he inadvertently mentioned that Russian troops were withdrawing from "Fallujah," a city associated with the Iraq war, when he actually intended to refer to the city of Kherson in southeastern Ukraine.

As recently as last month, President Biden made two separate incidents where he confused Ukraine and Iraq within a span of 12 hours. On one occasion, while speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, he stated that “[Putin's] clearly losing the war in Iraq."

Additionally, during a fundraising event the night before, he made a similar mistake. President Biden's misstatements regarding the confusion between Ukraine and Iraq have raised attention and generated discussion.

Despite growing concerns about his mental acuity, President Biden, who already holds the distinction of being the oldest president in US history, announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024.

Should he be successful, Biden would reach the age of 86 by the conclusion of his second term. His decision to skip the opening dinner of the NATO leadership summit on Tuesday, with the White House citing a busy workweek, raised eyebrows and drew attention.