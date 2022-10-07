US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been under the Federal scanner for alleged tax and gun-purchase crimes. Now a report on The Washington Post has stated that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to prosecute the second son of US President
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been under the Federal scanner for alleged tax and gun-purchase crimes. Now a report on The Washington Post has stated that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to prosecute the second son of US President Joe Biden and his first wife Neilia Hunter Biden.
US Attorney in Delaware David Weiss will take the decision whether to bring a case against the 52-year-old Hunter Biden, The Washington Post further stated.
The New York Post has first reported about Hunter Biden's business dealings with Ukraine and China, following which the article was censored on social media, in turn gaining attention of common masses.
Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, accused federal agents of illegally leaking information, and asked the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute the leak.
“It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a grand jury investigation such as this one," Clark wrote to the Washington Post. “Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony."
Hunter Biden-Gun crime
An alleged crime federal agents have identified is Hunter Biden’s claim. Biden had on a federal form he filled out in 2018 to buy a handgun said that he was not addicted to or unlawfully using drugs. However, a memoir he published last year in 2021, he admitted to still being addicted to crack cocaine.
Hunter Biden-Gun crime
It is to be noted that Hunter Biden was discharged from the US Navy in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine.
In a book published last year he had admitted to still being a heavy user of crack cocaine at that time. The Washington Post reports that he said "no" on a federal form asking if he was "an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug or any other controlled substance".
With the rising cases of gun violence in the US that saw several innocent children among others loose their to aggressive criminals, US President Joe Biden had signed the most significant US gun control bill.
Joe Biden signs US gun control bill in 2022
The bill imposes tougher checks on young buyers and encourages states to remove guns from people considered a threat.
It is only an irony that the 79 year old President of US opposed gun violence and firearms landing in the hands of people considered a threat, and yet his own son lied on a federal form to secure a firearm.
Hunter Biden- Tax crimes
-Hunter Biden confirmed he was under investigation for tax-related issues in 2020 right after his father won the presidency. Hunter Biden’s business dealings and consultancies in Ukraine and China, including being paid $50,000 a month by Ukrainian firm Burisma, attracted political scrutiny and questions given his father’s political influence.
Hunter Biden- Tax crimes
Biden served on Ukrainian energy company Burisma’s board from 2014 to 2019, while his Joe Biden was vice president.
-The current investigation of Hunter Biden’s tax dealings has scrutinized whether he failed to declare income related to different business dealings, including overseas, the Washington Post reported.
-The report on The Washington Post stated that, a laptop owned by Hunter Biden was dropped off at Delaware repair shop in 2019 which contained mails and other records related to the deals in Ukraine and China.
-Hunter Biden was given a small lifeline by Kevin Morris, a big-shot Hollywood lawyer, who loaned him around $2 million to pay off a tax bill.
The Donald Trump connect
Donald Trump’s attempt to uncover wrongdoings by Hunter Biden led to the Republican president’s first impeachment by Congress.
The Donald Trump connect
Also, that federal prosecutor, David C Weiss, in Delaware, who is yet to decide if the state will bring criminal charges against Hunter Biden, was originally nominated and served in Donald Trump’s administration, and has continued serving in Biden’s administration in part because of the political backlash his removal would likely have caused.
Also, that federal prosecutor, David C Weiss, in Delaware, who is yet to decide if the state will bring criminal charges against Hunter Biden, was originally nominated and served in Donald Trump’s administration, and has continued serving in Biden’s administration in part because of the political backlash his removal would likely have caused.