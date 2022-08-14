Expressing shock over attack on British Indian author Salman Rushdie , US President Joe Biden said that all Americans pray for his health and recovery. He said that the author has insight into humanity and unmatched sense for the stories, according to news agency ANI .

In an official statement praising the first responders as quoted by ANI, the US President said, "I am grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who took action to render aid to the author. Jill and I were shocked and sad to leanr about vicious attack on Salman Rushdie in New York."

"All Americans and people across the world, are praying for his health and speedy recovery," he further added in a statement.

Biden also praised Salma Rushdie for his works, saying that the author's insight into humanity, his unmatched sense for the story and his refusal to be intimidated or silenced---stand for essential universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience.

"He (Salman Rushdie) has ability to share ideas fearlessly. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those individuals who stand for freedom of expression," he said.

Rushdie, who faced death threats over his book 'The Satanic Verses', was stabbed on stage in Western New York state.

New York State Police identified the suspect on Friday. Describing the whole incident, New York State Police said in a statement that a male suspect ran up onto the stage prior to a speaking event at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua and attacked Rushdie.

It said the author suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Hadi Matar from New Jersey who was charged with attempted murder and assault for attacking author Salman Rushdie has pleaded not guilty in New York court.

The 24-year-old was arraigned in centralized arraignment on Saturday and was remanded without bail at Chautauqua County Jail.

According to Nathaniel Barone, his public defender said that Matar pleaded not guilty, CNN reported. Matar was brought before a court on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree and was remanded without bail at Chautauqua County Jail.

(With ANI inputs)