US President 'shocked and saddened' over attack on Salman Rushdie
Attack on Salman Rushdie: US President Joe Biden said that all Americans pray for his health and recovery.
Expressing shock over attack on British Indian author Salman Rushdie, US President Joe Biden said that all Americans pray for his health and recovery. He said that the author has insight into humanity and unmatched sense for the stories, according to news agency ANI.