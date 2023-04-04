US President to consult scientists on 'risks and opportunities associated with AI1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 03:45 PM IST
- Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot
President Joe Biden on Tuesday will meet with his council of advisers on science and technology about the “risks and opportunities " that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security.
