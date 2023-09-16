Indian origin US Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy might have emerged as a strong candidate from the debate, but his former employees describe him as 'neurotic, mercurial, and paranoid’

Far from his attractive policies to boost his chances of becoming the next US President, Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy is remembered as a 'neurotic, mercurial, and paranoid’ boss by his former staff, reported Business Insider. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other than his insane office demands, Vivek Ramaswamy also believes that “people are put on this earth to serve him," recalls one of the seven former employees interviewed by Business Insider. These employees have worked under the Republican Party candidate at Roivant Sciences and Strive Asset Management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Office temperature at 18 degree Celsius' Another weird claim made by his former staff includes his bizarre demand to keep the office temperature at extremely low level. The claim made by his former employees was also confirmed by Ramaswamy's spokesperson.

He was so obsessed with low temperature that he also hired Army Rangers whose main job, other than maintaining security, was to arrive at his hotel rooms early and ensure “sufficient temperature" before his entry, reported the New York Post.

He generally wanted his office temperature to be set at 64 degrees (roughly equals to 18 degree Celsius) or lower, reported New York Post.

Despite a penchant for chilly atmosphere, Ramaswamy was quick to loose his cool when his demands were not met, reported BI quoting his former employees.

One former employee, who worked with Ramaswamy at Roivant, said that he used to work hard and expected others to do the same. He often used to lose his cool when his employees didn't meet his expectations, reported BI.

Also Read: Eminem asks Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his songs for US presidential campaign {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once, he lost his cool when a colleague asked to leave office early on “summer Firdays", one former employee told BI.

However, most of the claims made by the former employees have been rejected by Ramaswamy's spokesperson McLaughlin. “Vivek doesn't believe that people are put on this earth to serve him, but that they are supposed to serve whatever mission they've signed up for," Business Insider quoted McLaughlin.

She also rejected one of the employee's recollection and called it “inaccurate". She said that Ramaswamy "has never once raised his voice or used bad language with employees," reported BI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivek Ramaswamy's US presidential bet In his latest election claim, the Republican candidate announced that he would fire over 75 per cent of the federal work force and also shut several major agencies if he becomes the next US President, reported New York Times.

He declared to disband key organisations like the Department of Education, the FBI, the Food and Nutrition Service, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives. He is also provocative of increasing reliance on reliance on fossil fuels and pegging the dollar to gold, silver, and agricultural commodities.

Key functions of a number of departments mentioned in Ramaswamy's list would move to other organizations. Which means that many of the same jobs would continue to exist somewhere else. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}