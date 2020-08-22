Home >News >World >US presidential candidate Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chaturthi
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP)

US presidential candidate Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chaturthi

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2020, 09:16 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

'To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the U.S., India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings,' Biden said in a Twitter post.

US Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday greeted Indians celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the U.S., India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings," Biden said in a Twitter post.

Biden who accepted the Democratic Party nomination to run for President this week against incumbent Donald Trump had earlier named Indian-Jamaican origin Kamala Harris as his vice presidential candidate.

The greetings on Twitter may also be an attempt to garner the support of the American Indian community about a million of whom are seen as eligible to vote in the November elections.

Trump and some of his predecessors have celebrated the Hindu Festival of Lights — Diwali — in the White House with members of the Indian American community.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout