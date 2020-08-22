US presidential candidate Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chaturthi

US Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday greeted Indians celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the U.S., India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings," Biden said in a Twitter post.

Biden who accepted the Democratic Party nomination to run for President this week against incumbent Donald Trump had earlier named Indian-Jamaican origin Kamala Harris as his vice presidential candidate.

The greetings on Twitter may also be an attempt to garner the support of the American Indian community about a million of whom are seen as eligible to vote in the November elections.

Trump and some of his predecessors have celebrated the Hindu Festival of Lights — Diwali — in the White House with members of the Indian American community.

