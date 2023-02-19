US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley asked to go back to ‘cow-worshipping’ India: Here’s Ann Coulter’s rationale
Nikki Haley was born as Nimrata Nikki Randhawa to immigrant Sikh parents from Punjab, who emigrated to the United States.
During an appearance on "The Mark Simone Show", conservative commentator Ann Coulter made a number of racist slurs about US presidential candidate Nikki Haley. The candidacy of Republican candidate Haley has reminded Coulter that she needs “to immigrate to India" so she can demand they start taking down parts of India’s history.
