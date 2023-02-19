During an appearance on "The Mark Simone Show", conservative commentator Ann Coulter made a number of racist slurs about US presidential candidate Nikki Haley. The candidacy of Republican candidate Haley has reminded Coulter that she needs “to immigrate to India" so she can demand they start taking down parts of India’s history.

“What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all starving over there and they’re worshipping cows? Do you know they have a rat temple where they worship? Rats? Hey babycakes, why don’t you go back to your own country and reconsider that history?" Coulter said.

In 2015, Haley said that the Confederate flag represented "service, sacrifice and heritage" for certain individuals. The former South Carolina governor added that white supremacist Dylann S. Roof had "hijacked" by posing with it before killing nine black parishioners.

Also Read: 'As a brown girl…': Nikki Haley flaunts Indian heritage as White House hopeful

“People saw it as service, sacrifice and heritage. But once he did that, there was no way to overcome it," Haley said while referring to Roof.

The Confederate flag should be taken down from the State House grounds, Haley said. While previous polls indicated a large majority of the people supported keeping the flag there, the state soon took it down.

In his eulogy for Roof's victims, President Barack Obama - among many others - applauded Haley for her clarity on the subject. Cut to February 2023, Haley declared her intention to run for president, making her the first Republican to take on former President Donald Trump in the race for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Also Read: This Indian-origin entrepreneur will become next US president, predicts American investor Bill Ackman

Haley might contrast herself with Trump by focusing on her role in the Confederate flag incident and by discussing the aftermath of the Charleston shooting, political analysts believe.

Confederate flag

Particularly in the Southern United States, the Confederate flag is typically seen as an emblem of racism and white supremacy. More than 34,000 Americans participated in a YouGov poll in 2020, and the results showed that 41% of respondents thought the flag symbolised racism and 34% thought it represented southern history.

Coulter’s comment comes as she accuses Haley of trying to “take down" parts of American history. She hit back by saying that she would go to India, the country that Haley originally comes from, and demand to take down some parts of India’s history like worshipping cows and rats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author