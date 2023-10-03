Vivek Ramaswamy looking for a nanny, starting salary is ₹80 lakhs: Report
Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly looking for a nanny, according to a job listing on a staffing website. The position offers a salary of $100,000+ per year, with a schedule of 7 days on, 7 days off.
