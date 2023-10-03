Vivek Ramaswamy looking for a nanny, starting salary is 80 lakhs: Report

Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is apparently looking for a nanny according to a report by Business Insider. The report stated that a job listing was posted on a staffing website that looks into the requirements of ultra-rich and wealthy families.
The ad on the job website stated that the home offers abundant space for their two vibrant children ages 3.5 years old and 1 year old, fostering an environment of exploration, play, and learning. With designated play and learning zones, outdoor play areas, and a serene garden, the residence creates a casual, kid-centered, and enjoyable atmosphere.
Role Overview:
The family is in search of a motivated and skilled ROTA Nanny with an educational background to become an integral part of their household. Collaborating closely with the Nanny team, this role involves managing the children’s routines, providing engaging educational experiences, curating play areas, and maintaining a tidy environment. Given the family’s dynamic lifestyle and frequent travel, adaptability, proactiveness, and an eagerness to embrace novel experiences are key attributes.
Candidate Profile:
The ideal candidate exhibits the following qualities and experiences:
Flexibility and adaptability in a fast-paced, ever-evolving environment
An energetic and adventurous personality to match the children’s active lifestyle
Proven experience with gifted and energetic children, delivering stimulating educational activities
A background in teaching, enabling the creation and execution of enriching educational experiences
Main Responsibilities:
Collaborate with the Nanny team to establish a seamless daily routine for the children
Provide engaging and educational activities tailored to each child’s developmental stage
Assist with meal preparation and etiquette, focusing on nutritious vegetarian options
Curate play areas, toys, and clothing to foster a stimulating and organized environment
Pack and unpack children’s belongings for travel
Schedule: Tuesday to Tuesday (7 days on, 7 days off)
Travel is typically weekly via private air travel
Start Date: September 1, 2023
Hours Per Day/Days Per Week: 12-14 hours per day, 7 days a week with alternating weeks
Gross Salary Range: $100,000.00+ per year
Paid Sick/Personal Days: 7
Health and Wellness Stipend (tax-free)
Nanny must sign an NDA; Relocation package and retention bonus provided
