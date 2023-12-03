US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says no to Central Bank Digital Currencies, here’s why
“I have a one-word answer to central bank digital currencies: NO. Central bank digital currencies open a clear path to social credit scoring. No surprise that the CCP is leading the way,” Ramaswamy said in his X post.
US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, in a recent X post, expressed his strong views on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), adding that it opens a clear path to social credit scoring.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message