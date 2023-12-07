US Presidential debate: ‘Stop insulting her’: Chris Christie defends Nikki Haley, calls Vivek Ramaswamy ‘most obnoxious'
US Presidential debate: The fourth primary GOP debate took place on Wednesday wherein former New Jersey governor Chris Christie defended Nikki Haley and angrily shouted down Vivek Ramaswamy’s insults at her
The fourth primary GOP debate took place on Wednesday wherein former New Jersey governor Chris Christie defended Nikki Haley and angrily shouted down Vivek Ramaswamy’s insults at her. Christie called Ramaswamy "the most obnoxious blowhard in America" as the pair got into a shouting match.
To which, Christie said, “We’re now 25 minutes into this debate and he has insulted Nikki Haley’s basic intelligence, not her positions, her basic intelligence. Look, if you want to disagree, that's fine, and Nikki and I disagree on some issues, but I'll tell you this. I have known her for 12 years which is longer than he started to vote in the Republican primary. While we disagree about some issued and we disagree on who should be the President of the United States of America. What we don't disagree is that she is a smart accomplished woman you should stop insulting her."
Christie went and called Ramaswamy “the most obnoxious blowhard in America." Ramaswamy also shot back with in an apparent dig at Christie’s weight.
"Do everybody a favor, just walk yourself off that stage, enjoy a nice meal and get the hell out of this race," he said to Christie, who then railed against Ramaswamy’s “smart ass mouth."
Both Ramaswamy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis painted Haley as weak on China and in the pockets of corporate interests. Ramaswamy also even went so far as to brand her "corrupt."
Meanwhile, strong performances in the previous three debates have contributed to Haley's ascent. She is also riding high thanks to a significant support from the influential Koch family and $250,000 from billionaire Democratic donor Reid Hoffman.
