The fourth primary GOP debate took place on Wednesday wherein former New Jersey governor Chris Christie defended Nikki Haley and angrily shouted down Vivek Ramaswamy’s insults at her. Christie called Ramaswamy "the most obnoxious blowhard in America" as the pair got into a shouting match.

The fourth primary GOP debate took place on Wednesday wherein four Republican presidential candidates were given several opportunities to criticize former President Donald Trump. However, they mostly targeted each other, with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley taking the brunt of the attacks as she gets more interest from donors and voters.

What drew the attention was a combustible mix of the famously aggressive former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and the young, slick-tongued tech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy produced one of the fieriest, insult-laden exchanges of the night.

It started after Ramaswamy criticized Haley's foreign policy credentials, Christie exploded, saying Ramaswamy was attacking her intelligence instead of her positions.

During the debate, Ramaswamy said, "One thing Joe Biden and Nikki Haley have in common is that neither of them could even state for you three provinces in eastern Ukraine that they want to send our troops to actually fight for."

“She has no idea what the hell the names of those provinces are, but she wants to send our sons and daughters in our trimmings and our military equipment to go fight it," he said.

Ramaswamy also attacked Haley on supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion. "This is a woman who will send your kids to die so she can buy a bigger house," Ramaswamy said.