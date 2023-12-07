The fourth primary GOP debate took place on Wednesday wherein former New Jersey governor Chris Christie defended Nikki Haley and angrily shouted down Vivek Ramaswamy’s insults at her. Christie called Ramaswamy "the most obnoxious blowhard in America" as the pair got into a shouting match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fourth primary GOP debate took place on Wednesday wherein four Republican presidential candidates were given several opportunities to criticize former President Donald Trump. However, they mostly targeted each other, with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley taking the brunt of the attacks as she gets more interest from donors and voters.

Also Read: US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says no to Central Bank Digital Currencies, here's why What drew the attention was a combustible mix of the famously aggressive former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and the young, slick-tongued tech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy produced one of the fieriest, insult-laden exchanges of the night.

It started after Ramaswamy criticized Haley's foreign policy credentials, Christie exploded, saying Ramaswamy was attacking her intelligence instead of her positions.

During the debate, Ramaswamy said, "One thing Joe Biden and Nikki Haley have in common is that neither of them could even state for you three provinces in eastern Ukraine that they want to send our troops to actually fight for."

"She has no idea what the hell the names of those provinces are, but she wants to send our sons and daughters in our trimmings and our military equipment to go fight it," he said.

Ramaswamy also attacked Haley on supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion. "This is a woman who will send your kids to die so she can buy a bigger house," Ramaswamy said.

To which, Christie said, “We’re now 25 minutes into this debate and he has insulted Nikki Haley’s basic intelligence, not her positions, her basic intelligence. Look, if you want to disagree, that's fine, and Nikki and I disagree on some issues, but I'll tell you this. I have known her for 12 years which is longer than he started to vote in the Republican primary. While we disagree about some issued and we disagree on who should be the President of the United States of America. What we don't disagree is that she is a smart accomplished woman you should stop insulting her."

Christie went and called Ramaswamy "the most obnoxious blowhard in America." Ramaswamy also shot back with in an apparent dig at Christie's weight.

Also Read: From 'It's complicated' to 'Dating': US ambassador Eric Garcetti on India-America ties "Do everybody a favor, just walk yourself off that stage, enjoy a nice meal and get the hell out of this race," he said to Christie, who then railed against Ramaswamy's "smart ass mouth."

Both Ramaswamy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis painted Haley as weak on China and in the pockets of corporate interests. Ramaswamy also even went so far as to brand her "corrupt."

Meanwhile, strong performances in the previous three debates have contributed to Haley's ascent. She is also riding high thanks to a significant support from the influential Koch family and $250,000 from billionaire Democratic donor Reid Hoffman.

(With inputs from agencies)

