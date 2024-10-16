US Election: Kamala Harris Campaign accused of ballot harvesting as 100-year-old Jimmy Carter’s voting stirs backlash

Jimmy Carter, the 100-year-old former U.S. President, waiting in line in Georgia to vote in the 2024 presidential election has sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many users raising concerns about his participation in the electoral process at such an advanced age. The images quickly gained attention on X, as netizens voiced their opinions on the appropriateness of the situation.

One user raised the alarm about the circumstances surrounding Carter’s vote, stating, “The Kamala campaign is planning to harvest Jimmy Carter’s ballot today at the hospice facility where he’s being kept. Someone in Carter’s physical and mental state is unable to vote. He’s non-verbal, can’t move, and isn’t even aware he’s alive. This is criminal and disgusting.”

Critics continued to express outrage, with one comment reading, “It’s outrageous. He doesn’t even know that someone is filling out the ballot for him.” Another user echoed this sentiment, stating, “Dude, that was sad and degrading how they wheeled him out like that. Yeah, no way he can vote.”

Questions about the legality of Carter’s ability to vote were also raised, with one user remarking, “Not sure it’s legal for him to vote like that.”

Concerns about the integrity of the voting process were compounded by suggestions that non-responsive individuals might be voting, with one user asking, “How many other votes from non-responsive individuals has the Harris campaign harvested?”

Many users characterized the situation as exploitative, with one comment condemning Carter’s family, saying, “This is beyond reprehensible. SHAME on his family for parading him around in such a vulnerable state.” Another user added, “It really is a vulgar display of political pawns.”

Georgia kicks off early voting As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Georgia, a pivotal battleground state, has begun its early voting period. Georgia has emerged as a key player in the elections, with both rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump vying for its votes.

Early voting in Georgia allows residents to cast their ballots before Election Day, providing greater accessibility and convenience for voters. This year, the state has expanded early voting options, including more locations and extended hours.

As a crucial swing state, Georgia was a major battleground in the 2020 election, where Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden. Now, Trump is focused on reclaiming the state in the 2024 election.