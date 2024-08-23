US Presidential Election 2024: Beyonce to make surprise performance at Democratic National Convention

American singer Beyonce will reportedly perform at the concluding ceremony of the Democratic National Convention where Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic Party nomination on Thursday.

Published23 Aug 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Beyonce is reportedly going to perform at DNC on Thursday.
Beyonce is reportedly going to perform at DNC on Thursday.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

American pop star Beyonce will perform on Thursday, the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, reported Reuters, citing entertainment website TMZ. On the same night, Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic Party nomination for the upcoming US Presidential Election 2024.

So far, Beyonce's performance at the DNC has not been confirmed. However, there were hints of Beyonce's possible appearance at the programme after Kamala Harris adopted her “Freedom” song for a campaign rally. She also took the stage in Chicago on Monday to the tune. According to news agency Reuters, Beyonce has reportedly allowed VP Harris to use the song in her presidential election campaign.

Who will perform at the DNC tonight?

According to media reports, pop singer Pink will perform at the convention Thursday night. Country group The Chicks will perform the national anthem at about 8 p.m, reported jsonline.com. The DNC program began at the United Center at 5:30 p.m. CT (4:00 am IST).

Democratic National Convention

Kamala Harris' confirmation as Democratic nominee for the upcoming Presidential election will be the key highlight of the final night of the convention on Thursday.

Harris' address in Chicago caps a whirlwind eight weeks in American politics and manifests the stunning reversal of Democratic fortunes just 75 days until Election Day. Party leaders, who had publicly despaired over President Joe Biden's candidacy after his disastrous debate against Trump, were jubilant both at the historic nature of Harris' candidacy and their buoyed hopes for this November.

Kamala Harris DNC Speech

According to Associated Press, Kamala Haris will urge her voters to chart a “New Way Forward” in her speech on Thursday night. “With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past,” Harris will say, according to excerpts released by her campaign. “A chance to chart a New Way Forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 06:24 AM IST
