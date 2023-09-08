US Presidential Election: Indian American Nikki Haley only strong Republican contender against Joe Biden, says poll1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Indian American Nikki Haley is the only Republican who can defeat President Biden in the 2024 polls, according to a CNN poll.
US Presidential elections: Indian American Nikki Haley has emerged as the top Republican presidential contender against US President Joe Biden in the November 2024 polls, indicated CNN in its poll.
