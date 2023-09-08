Indian American Nikki Haley is the only Republican who can defeat President Biden in the 2024 polls, according to a CNN poll.

US Presidential elections: Indian American Nikki Haley has emerged as the top Republican presidential contender against US President Joe Biden in the November 2024 polls, indicated CNN in its poll.

The upcoming Presidential election will be contested by a dozen of Republican leaders including Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The race is currently being led by former president Donald Trump who is leading by a huge margin from its fellow Republican candidates. However, the recent polls by CNN showed a different picture.

"Hypothetical matchups... suggest there would be no clear leader should Biden face one of the other major GOP contenders, with one notable exception: Biden runs behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley," said CNN while releasing its poll results.

CNN poll indicates a split among USA's registered voters. There is a division of support between Trump (47 per cent) and Biden (46 per cent), with the demographic contours that defined the 2020 race still prominent.

Biden is about even with Ron DeSantis (47 per cent each), Mike Pence (46 per cent Pence, 44 per cent Biden), Tim Scott (46 per cent Scott, 44 per cent Biden), Vivek Ramaswamy (46 per cent Biden, 45 per cent Ramaswamy), and Chris Christie (44 per cent Christie, 42 per cent Biden).

"Haley stands as the only GOP candidate to hold a lead over Biden, with 49 per cent to Biden's 43 per cent in a hypothetical match between the two," CNN reported.

Nikki Haley enjoys a broader support compared to other Republicans among white voters with college degrees. She holds 51 per cent of that group, compared to 48 per cent or less for other Republicans tested in the poll, the news channel said.

The Haley campaign welcomed the polls saying, "This poll confirms what many Democrats and Republicans are saying: Democrats are terrified of running against Nikki Haley."

"When you ask President Joe Biden who they're really worried about, you'll hear one name. 'If they nominate Nikki Haley, we're in trouble," said a senior Democratic strategist close to the Biden campaign.